Ohio State reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, surpassing LSU, which had held the top seed for the previous two weeks.
The latest rankings from the selection committee were revealed Tuesday night.
The case for the Buckeyes was bolstered by their 28-17 win over Penn State on Saturday, giving them their highest-profile victory over the Nittany Lions, who were No. 10 in the rankings.
The Buckeyes had debuted at No. 1 in the initial rankings on Nov. 5 but were overtaken by the Tigers after they beat Alabama on the road the following weekend.
LSU was No. 2 in the latest rankings, ahead of Clemson at No. 3 and Georgia at No. 4.
Selection committee chair Rob Mullens told ESPN that Ohio State’s balance was a deciding factor in putting it ahead of LSU. “It’s probably that complete team piece,” Mullens said.
— Columbus Dispatch