The fallout from Novak Djokovic’s safety-flouting Adria Tour exhibition worsened Tuesday, with the world No. 1 disclosing that he has become the fourth participating player to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
Djokovic, 32, organized the Adria Tour to give himself and fellow tennis pros a chance to compete after idling since early March, when the men’s and women’s pro tours were suspended.
But it has proved calamitous, resulting in at least seven positive tests among fellow players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki; Djokovic’s wife, Jelena; Djokovic’s fitness coach; and Dimitrov’s coach, in addition to Djokovic.
The exhibition was staged without following basic health and safety protocols to guard against transmission of the highly contagious virus that has infected more than 9 million and killed more than 475,000 worldwide.
Djokovic announced his positive result in a 10-paragraph statement Tuesday morning, explaining that his family was tested upon returning to Belgrade after the tour stop in Croatia.
“My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic wrote, adding that he intends to self-isolate for 14 days.
Originally scheduled over four weeks in three Balkan countries, the Adria Tour kicked off with a news conference in Belgrade that included Djokovic, third-ranked Dominic Thiem, seventh-ranked Alexander Zverev and 19th-ranked Dimitrov seated side by side, without protective face masks, fielding questions from several rows of reporters not wearing masks.
On court, there was no apparent effort to keep players from shaking hands or draping arms around one another following matches. And off the court, they danced and partied shirtless at a Belgrade nightclub.
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was among the players who chose not to take part in the exhibition. He called it “boneheaded” on Monday, after Coric became the second player to disclose his positive test.
In the aftermath, the multiple bodies that govern international tennis — including the men’s and women’s pro tours, the International Tennis Federation and the respective national federations that stage the U.S., French and Australian opens — must now think deeply about plans to restart the pro tours in mid-August.