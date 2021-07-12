WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic overcame a less than sterling start against a stylish Italian opponent in Sunday’s Wimbledon final to take his place in tennis history alongside the rivals he has been chasing most of his career. With his 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini, Djokovic, 34, claimed his sixth Wimbledon championship and a 20th Grand Slam title to equal the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic’s victory keeps intact his goal of standing alone atop men’s tennis history at season’s end, which he would achieve by winning his fourth U.S. Open in September. As a further distinction, the Serbian is seeking to become the first man to claim a Golden Slam — winning all four majors and Olympics singles gold in the same calendar year. Only Steffi Graf has done so, in 1988.
Djokovic fell flat on his back upon sealing the victory Sunday on Berrettini’s final backhand error, three hours, 24 minutes after the first ball was struck, as a capacity crowd of nearly 15,000 at Centre Court stood and applauded.
Hearty cheers rained down for Berrettini, 25, as well, the first Italian to reach Wimbledon’s final.
It was Berrettini’s first appearance in the final of any Grand Slam, while it was Djokovic’s 30th. And the difference in experience showed as the contest wore on.
Djokovic had barely put a foot wrong all tournament, conceding only one set as he breezed into Sunday’s final, calibrating his excellence as each round demanded. He bluntly acknowledging feeling no need to peak too soon; conserving energy is among the lea of a 19-time Grand Slam champion with his sights on extending the mark.
While Djokovic was heavily favored, not having lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017, Berrettini boasted weapons to be feared.
At 6-5, the Italian boasts one of the game’s best serves and led all players in aces (101) through the tournament’s first round. He also rips a massive cross court forehand and was riding a wave of momentum, with an 11-0 record on grass heading into the final.
The challenge presented by Djokovic is well-established.
Uncommonly fit and flexible, he is an outstanding returner and defender. He has developed an unerring sense for critical moments in a match, as well as the ability to rise to meet them. And with a predatory drive he has likened to a wolf, Djokovic is willing to risk all with victory in the balance.
Sunday’s final got underway shortly after 2 p.m. at the All England Club, with the Centre Court roof open and the Serbian and Italian ambassadors among the guests in the Royal Box.
Djokovic showed a rare bit of unsteadiness at the start, double-faulting three times in the first three games but was quick to right himself.
Berrettini’s unease was more glaring. His timing was off, and his normally reliable forehands missed by feet rather than inches.
“That’s what the Wimbledon final does to you! You lose your mind!” three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker blurted out on the BBC broadcast.
But after a hard-fought hold of serve at 2-5, the Italian regained his faculties, broke Djokovic for the first time and went on the claim the opening set in a tiebreaker.
Whether riled by the crowd’s cheers for Berrettini or rallied by self-belief, Djokovic bared his teeth to start the second set. He reeled off the first four games. The set all but lost, Berrettini earned style points by chasing down a lob and firing back a winner between his legs. The crowd loved it. Djokovic smiled, too, then served out the set at love.
After taking a two-sets-to-one lead, Djokovic raised a clenched fist of defiance, rousing his Serbian supporters.
Berrettini fought on, but Djokovic proved the steadier man.
Holding the trophy, Djokovic paid tribute to Federer and Nadal during his on-court interview.
“They are legends of our sport,” he said. “They are the two most important players that I ever faced in my career. They are the reason I am where I am today. They have helped me realize what I need to do to get stronger, physically, mentally and tactically.”
Barty tops Pliskova in women’s final
WIMBLEDON, England — The Wimbledon women’s final Saturday was a testament to the mental side of tennis, with neither Australia’s Ashleigh Barty nor Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic able to produce at her best over the nearly two-hour contest.
The result was a roller-coaster ride — the first three-set women’s final at the All England Club since 2012 — in which Barty prevailed, 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, to realize a childhood dream, taking her place as a Wimbledon champion.
It was Barty’s second Grand Slam title and the one she has long coveted, having won her first major, the 2019 French Open, on the clay of Roland Garros.
In the early going, the eighth-seeded Pliskova seemingly was frozen by the stage and the stakes of her first Wimbledon final. The 29-year-old had reached a Grand Slam final only once — at the 2016 U.S. Open, where she fell to Angelique Kerber — and had begun to question in the years since whether she would get another shot at a major title.
It was Barty’s first Wimbledon final, too. But the world No. 1 held her nerve better and managed to play the more complete, creative tennis that is her hallmark.
With the most prestigious Grand Slam event canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, Saturday’s match was the first time a Wimbledon final had been held in nearly two years. Britain’s health officials granted the tournament special permission to fill Centre Court to capacity, just shy of 15,000, under a trial program for future easing of pandemic restrictions at large events across the nation.
The Royal Box teemed with luminaries, including four former Wimbledon women’s champions. Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King chatted with William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Dame Maggie Smith, who portrayed the formidable Dowager Countess of “Downton Abbey,” surveyed the scene.
Given the stark contrast in styles of the 5-foot-5 Barty and the 6-1 Pliskova, the final got underway amid well-placed hopes of a protracted struggle of high-quality tennis. It was anything but at the outset.
Barty, an exceptional athlete who played professional cricket for a time and is a club champion in golf, is quick and agile with a great variety of weapons — slices, drop shots, lethal cross-court forehands and a textbook serve that rarely misses its mark. Though not as fluent or fluid on grass, Pliskova packs more power in her groundstrokes than Barty and can dictate matches on her powerful serve alone.
To reach the final, both had produced some of the best tennis of their careers, each conceding only one set in her first six matches. But the moment Pliskova struck her first serve, to start Saturday’s second game, it was clear that nerves were an issue. The ball lumbered over the net nearly 30 mph below her top speed of 116.
She couldn’t bring the full force of her serve to bear, and she moved as if on leaden legs. She lost the first three games at love.
”Horrible start,” Pliskova said, crediting Barty for making it difficult to play her best. “I didn’t feel like I want to be there in the beginning of the match.”
After losing the first 14 points, she said, her mind flashed back to the futility of a recent clay-court final in Rome, where she lost, 6-0, 6-0. “I thought: ‘No, this [cannot] be possible! This cannot happen again!’ “
When Pliskova finally won a point, the crowd applauded even though it came on a netted backhand by the Australian. But in a matter of minutes, Pliskova trailed 0-4, and an uncomfortable silence fell on Centre Court. To the crowd’s delight, Pliskova settled down and broke serve. Barty’s run of near impeccable shots ended, but she still closed the first set in just 28 minutes.
From there, Pliskova made Barty work, making the second set a genuine tussle and winning the tiebreaker to force a third.
”I don’t have that many experiences to be in the final of Grand Slam, so of course some nerves were there,” Pliskova said. “But I think I did quite good in the end to play a good match.”
When Pliskova’s 32nd unforced error clinched it, Barty’s victory — which came 10 years after she had won the Wimbledon junior girls’ championship — felt better than she could have imagined.
”For Australians, there is such a rich history here at Wimbledon,” she said. “I feel like Wimbledon is where tennis was born, essentially. This is where it all started. This is where so many hopes and dreams were kind of born. ...
”Some of my toughest moments have come at Wimbledon. Now some of my most incredible moments have come here as well.”