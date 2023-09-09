NEW YORK — Ben Shelton was hoping for an upset. Instead, he got a free lesson from the GOAT and a little taunting.
Novak Djokovic made easy enough work of the American upstart, reinforcing the hierarchy of tennis with Friday’s 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 victory in the US Open semifinal. After the final point, Djokovic pantomimed picking up a phone and hanging it up, the same gesture Shelton used in his previous match to demonstrate he’s ‘dialed in.’
It was a clear personal shot at Shelton, and their embrace at the net immediately afterward was more business-like than warm.
Either way, Djokovic, 36, was just too composed, smart and proficient with his returns, sending Shelton scattering into frustration until a thrilling third set. Sixteen years older than his opponent, Djokovic finished off Shelton in 2 hours and 43 minutes under the roof at Ashe Stadium, which was closed because of the threat of rain.
Djokovic, who is one win away from his fourth US Open title (but first since 2018), next faces the winner of Friday night’s match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. A victory would represent Djokovic’s 24th Grand Slam title, increasing his record.
Shelton, the youngest American in a US Open semifinal in over three decades, was a nice story while he lasted, a distraction from the sense of inevitability of another Djokovic major final. His energy, cockiness and enthusiasm were magnets to the crowd, giving his last three matches a party vibe.
Shelton certainly fed into it.
Even down two sets Friday, he was screaming at top volume after points and pumping his fist. He briefly threatened a comeback while up a break in the third set, but Djokovic recovered and won the tiebreaker, 7-4.
Then he rubbed the victory in Shelton’s face with the phone gesture.
Before the match, Shelton said his playing style — highlighted by a serve that nearly hits 150 miles per hour — might prove troubling for Djokovic since they had never played. But Djokovic, the top returner in tennis, broke Shelton five times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.