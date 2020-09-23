Saturday’s Notre Dame game at Wake Forest has been postponed and Notre Dame has paused all football-related activities due to COVID-19. The school reported seven positive tests (out of 94 administered) with an additional six players put in isolation because of contact tracing.
This marks the 16th game postponed this season in college football. Both Notre Dame (2-0) and Wake Forest (1-1) have an open date Oct. 3.
The Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, as well as coaches Jon Gruden and Sean Payton, will pay for not wearing masks Monday night in violation of NFL coronavirus mandates.
The Raiders and Saints will receive $250,000 fines, according to a league source. Gruden and Payton, who were caught on camera not wearing masks for much of the night, were each fined $100,000. The NFL Network was first to report the fines.
The NFL fined the 49ers, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks for the same thing during Sunday’s games. Each team was fined $250,000, while coaches Kyle Shanahan, Vic Fangio and Pete Carroll were fined $100,000.
— From wire services