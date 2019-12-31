NORWICH, Conn. — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., stood in City Hall Friday afternoon, joining an effort to save minor league baseball in Connecticut’s southeast corner, and got right to the point.
“This fight is about more than just Norwich, more than just baseball,” he said. “It is about the fundamentals of community and what makes America the greatest nation in the history of the world.”
A little over the top?
Maybe. But this is exactly what Norwich needs — a lot of people making a lot of noise. It needs visible people to voice the fear and anger of a baseball community that Major League Baseball views as one of 42 inconveniences on its $11 billion money trail.
Blumenthal sure made noise Friday.
Let’s hope Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and other power players in the sport heard it.
Let’s hope they read carefully the letters being sent their way by Blumenthal and other high-profile politicians.
Let’s hope they actually care about the messages and wind up caring about Norwich and other cities that have had a minor league franchise put up for elimination.
They probably won’t.
But if MLB is actually going to go through with its plan to contract 42 of the existing 160 minor league teams, it must understand that it will do so at its own peril.
“The purpose of this plan is very simple,” Blumenthal said. “It is enhancing and fattening the bottom lines and profits of Major League Baseball. That’s it. Purely and simply, greed. Putting minor league baseball on the chopping block solely for more profits, without care to the communities, or families or charities that will suffer as a result.
Blumenthal added, “We have strong allies. And just to put it in a way that Major League Baseball will best understand it, since its interest seems to be in dollars and cents, we will revoke its antitrust exemption as a weapon here. So if it understands nothing else, it should understand that the antitrust exemption for Major League Baseball is at risk if they persist with this misguided, deeply unfortunate plan to cripple minor league baseball for more profits.”
Major League Baseball became the giant it is today with the cooperation of an entire country, from those in little markets like Norwich to even those in the federal government. For nearly 100 years now, MLB has operated without being subject to antitrust laws, streamlining business deals that become less complicated and more lucrative.
The elimination of that exemption — floated unsuccessfully by lawmakers several times over the years — is unlikely despite Blumenthal’s show of confidence in bipartisan support for such legislation.
But do we even need to get to the point of exploring the possibility?
Wake up, Major League Baseball. Work with the people who have worked with you. Stop trying to squeeze every penny out of a situation that would choke the baseball life out of places like Dodd Stadium and beyond.
When the contraction plan became public in October, MLB cited concerns with stadium conditions and travel issues — both of which can be addressed in a working agreement to replace the one that expires in September 2020.
It’s all nonsense, anyway. MLB would save some money by eliminating teams, most of them Single A (like Norwich) and rookie league teams. There would be fewer players and staff members to pay, for starters. But while we’re talking about millions of dollars overall — say $21 million, if $500,000 is spent annually on each team — we’re still talking about crumbs as it relates to the nearly $11 billion in annual MLB revenue.
Baseball in Norwich still matters. Dodd Stadium is undergoing upgrades and is more than a suitable workplace environment for a minor league team.
The team, rebranding itself as the Sea Unicorns for the upcoming season, probably won’t ever recapture the energy of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the Yankees were the team’s major league affiliate to the Navigators and players such as David Cone and Roger Clemens rehabbed there.
Still, attendance figures consistently average close to 2,000 a game. There is a small but caring fan base. The ownership group that took over in 2010 remains committed. Local charities have benefited, with about $1.6 million raised via team efforts in that time. A 10-year lease with Norwich was signed in August and that is something to celebrate — or take MLB to court over.
“I think we have a really bright future,” team senior vice president C.J. Knudsen said. “It just got a little cloudier in October.”
It’s all kind of gross, unnecessary.
MLB said it would work with existing ownership groups to form something called a “Dream League” of undrafted and independent players.
Look, minor league baseball is goofy in all kinds of great ways. But you can’t get this goofy. MLB affiliations are needed. I can’t imagine there being many successful minor league business models where the local owners are paying the players on top of everything else.
Are the Sea Unicorns, previously the Connecticut Tigers, even making money right now? It doesn’t sound like it.
Knudsen’s answer: “I think minor league baseball, really, what it comes down to, is about having an owner or ownership group that really wants to give something back to the community.”
This team has done that, for years.
It’s existence, or its elimination, isn’t a big deal to many people. But it is a big deal to enough.
So more noise needs to be made now. MLB needs to understand that doing the right thing — for itself, even — means operating in a way that doesn’t save every penny at all costs.
Teams at risk, Blumenthal said, would be victims of a “clueless plan.”
“I think the main lesson here for Major League Baseball and maybe professional sports in general is respect for community,” Blumenthal said. “That’s what really is at stake here, support for communities that have supported these teams over many, many years, and now very simply are asking these teams to respect them.”