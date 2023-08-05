Noah Song, who was lost in last December’s Rule 5 draft, has rejoined the Red Sox organization. Song, left unprotected by the Red Sox, was chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Song, who had spent several years out of baseball fulfilling his Naval commitment, reported to spring training with the Phillies, but soon suffered a back injury. He was placed on the IL before beginning a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
When that assignment ended last week, the Phillies had a decision to make: select Song to the major league roster and keep him there for the remainder of the season, or send him elsewhere. The Phils, after not finding any trade interest in Song, then put him through waivers, where he went unclaimed.
Once through waivers, Song was then offered back to the Red Sox for $50,000, or half the sum the Phillies paid last winter to select him in the Rule 5 draft.
Song was once one of the most highly-regarded pitching prospects in the Red Sox organization. A fourth round pick in the 2019 draft out of Navy, he impressed evaluators in 2019 when he pitched for Lowell in the New York-Penn League, flashing a fastball that occasionally touched 99 mph. Some believed he had the potential to develop into an above-average major league starter.
Thereafter, however, Song began his active Naval service, attending flight school while his baseball career was put on hold.
Given the uncertainty of his baseball future, the Red Sox made the decision to leave him unprotected for last December’s Rule 5 draft. The Phillies gambled that Song could soon be released from his commitment and chose him.
It’s unknown what the organization’s plans are for Song now, thought for now, he’s been assigned to Triple A Worcester.
