These past few days have been among the toughest of Rich Hill’s life.
Friday the Milton native said goodbye to his father, who died at 94 following a long and accomplished life. In addition to being an All-American tackle with Brown University football and the longtime principal at Quincy High School, Lloyd Hill Sr. was also an avid runner who completed the Boston Marathon 37 times.
That fact added extra significance to Hill’s first-ever Patriots Day start in a Red Sox uniform, which came as the storied race was returning to its traditional April date for the first time in three years.
The stage was set for an emotional day at Fenway Park, but unfortunately there would be no storybook payoff for Hill or the Red Sox on Monday.
Hill took the loss as the Red Sox were beaten 8-3 by the Minnesota Twins, who seized control early and never gave Boston a chance to get back in the game. Hill allowed a pair of two-run home runs in the first three innings and wound up allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings overall.
“This is a game of results and that loss is on me,” Hill said. “We came up short because I didn’t set the tone right away.”
Though Hill did not have his best stuff, he still battled through some early struggles and kept the Red Sox within striking distance. In the third inning he allowed the first four batters to reach and at one point faced a two-men-on with no out jam after already allowing a two-run shot to Jorge Polanco. But from there he buckled down, escaped the inning and made it two outs into the fifth before he was pulled after 80 pitches.
“He gave us a chance. It’s one of those games where you see where you’re at and the balancing act of what you want to accomplish today and what we have still on the schedule, and for him to give us 4.2 the way he started, it was great,” Cora said. “Everyone is proud of him in this clubhouse.”
While Hill took the blame for the loss, the Red Sox didn’t do much to pick him up. The offense was held to one hit through the first four innings and couldn’t capitalize on its chances from there. The club wound up going 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position while leaving 10 runners on base, and even after cutting the deficit to 4-2 after Christian Vázquez hit a solo home run in the seventh, the bullpen couldn’t keep the Twins at bay.
Kutter Crawford allowed four runs to score after walking five over 1.2 innings of work in the seventh and eighth, which put the game too far out of reach even after Boston got the first two runners on to spark a potential ninth inning rally. Xander Bogaerts drove in Boston’s last run but that’s as close as the Red Sox got.
After the game, Hill’s coaches and teammates expressed awe at his ability to pitch under such difficult circumstances, but Hill said that while it was an emotional day he had a job to do and made sure to be a professional and keep his focus on the task at hand.
That is, after all, what his dad would have done.
“He always showed such great composure,” Hill said. “He may have had to do presentations or speak at the school at Quincy High or be part of many kinds of functions, but he was always a pro.”