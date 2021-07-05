With a quick turnaround after an exhausting extra innings loss Saturday night, the Red Sox were in a bit of desperation mode on Sunday.
Xander Bogaerts, who rarely takes a day off, texted Alex Cora that he needed one after back-to-back games that went extras. The bullpen was taxed, and in the middle of a six-game West Coast swing, the Red Sox needed a big lift.
Nick Pivetta delivered.
After one of his worst starts of the season last week, the fiery right-hander knew he needed to be better, and knew he needed to pitch longer. He checked both of those off exactly when the Red Sox needed it on Sunday, tossing seven shutout innings to lead a hard-earned 1-0 win over the A’s. The Sox won two out of three in Oakland in a heart-pounding series that was decided by one run in each game.
“They see what’s going on and he stepped up to the challenge,” Cora said of Pivetta. “He did an amazing job.
“It was needed. We were very short bullpen-wise and probably his best one. I know in Tampa, he had the no-hitter going but this one against a good lineup with the situation we were in, it was outstanding.”
Pivetta has been one of the best stories of the Red Sox’ first half after being acquired from Philadelphia last season. He started 6-0, and after some struggles in June, found some positive momentum with that hit-free outing against Tampa. Sunday, he was even better. He felt like had better command of his slider and changeup as he struck out a season-high 10, allowing two hits and two walks in his longest start of the season.
With Adam Ottavino down and tired arms in the bullpen after Friday and Saturday, it was a critical performance. Pivetta knew he had to pick them up.
“The bullpen has been there for me a lot this year, so I was just doing my part right back for them,” Pivetta said. “It’s a team effort every single day. That’s who we are. We’re a great team. We’re going to keep moving forward and picking us up whenever.”
After working out of a tough jam in the first and striking out the side, Pivetta went into cruise control for most of the rest of his afternoon. He retired 14 in a row from the first to sixth inning, and he was feeling himself. He was visibly emotional at different junctures of the game, even hopping off the field after big inning-ending strikeouts.
That’s been nothing new for Pivetta, who’s worn his emotions on his sleeve all season as he’s made a habit of coming up big for the Red Sox.
“He wants to be the best,” Cora said. “You start looking at certain starts this year. The one against [Jacob] deGrom, the one in Tampa, the one here, they were big games for us and he loves to compete. He competes and I’m glad that he’s pitching for us every five days.”
Added Pivetta: “I think I’m an emotional and energized guy. I really care about everybody on this team. I really want to do good for them every single day and I want to show up for them. And I want to pump them up, too. I want to be energetic and I want us to have fun and I want us to go out there and show ourselves every single night. It’s just me being me.
Matched in a pitchers’ duel with A’s starter James Kaprielian, the Red Sox needed every bit of Pivetta’s performance. They scratched just six hits on the afternoon, five against Kaprielian, and finally broke through in the sixth. Alex Verdugo led off with a double off the wall in left before advancing to third on J.D. Martinez’s double. Rafael Devers’ grounded into a double play, but Verdugo scored for the game’s first run.
The Red Sox threatened to add on when Devers hit a leadoff double in the eighth, but it came up empty. Garrett Whitlock pitched a shutout eighth before Cora turned to Matt Barnes in the ninth, and the freshly-minted All-Star worked a tightrope to protect the win.
Barnes labored through the ninth, needing 33 pitches to finally end it. With a runner on third and two outs, he struck out Seth Brown to earn his 19th save of the season and finish the series win, another big one as they head to Anaheim this week.
“We’re playing good baseball right now, and that’s a good team,” Cora said. “That’s a really good team. The fact that we came here and we beat them two out of three, it feels good. They will be in the hunt. They’re going to be there throughout the summer and we will, too. We will, too. We’ll see what happens.”