When the Red Sox traded for Nick Pivetta in August 2020, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom saw the potential in the right-handed starting pitcher.
The Phillies had more or less given up on Pivetta when they dealt him. But the Red Sox saw underlying traits that they hoped they could unlock into more consistency.
“We really feel like he’s a good fit going forward and we’ve got a chance to help him reach a level that he has not yet in his career,” Bloom said the day they acquired him.
Less than two years later, that’s exactly what’s unfolding.
Pivetta became a key rotation piece last season and then a critical arm out of the bullpen as the Red Sox advanced deep into the postseason. This season, the 29-year-old is taking it to another level.
Tuesday’s performance was Pivetta’s latest masterpiece in a growing collection of them that have become routine. After suffering his first loss in seven starts last week in Los Angeles, Pivetta bounced back in a big way against the cellar-dwelling Oakland A’s as he threw eight dominant innings and allowed just one run, as the Red Sox rolled to a 6-1 victory to open a nine-game homestand.
Cora wasn’t with the Red Sox when they traded for Pivetta in 2020, but he knew how good he could be from past performances. The trade — Nick Pivetta and prospect Connor Seabold coming to Boston, Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree heading to Philadelphia — was already a win for the Red Sox last season. It’s arguably become Bloom’s best move with the Sox.
“I don’t know if it’s change of scenery or if it’s just him growing up,” Cora said. “Maybe he’d be pitching this way in Philly right now. Sometimes you have to be patient. The organization pulled the trigger. They saw potential right? At that point the Phillies needed some relievers and it happened. This guy is really good. He keeps learning and understanding that he has to work. …
“He tries to be perfect, he keeps working on his mechanics, his release points, his slider so to get a pitcher like this it was a good one. It was a good trade.”
Pivetta’s maturation as a starter has pushed him to lengths he’s never experienced before. Last season, he pitched more than six innings in a start just three times. This season? He’s transformed into a pitcher that is not only capable but expects to go deep into a game. He threw a complete game last month against the Astros, and he became the first Red Sox starter since Chris Sale in 2019 to pitch multiple starts of at least eight innings in a season with Tuesday’s effort.
Pivetta has pitched at least seven innings in four of his last seven starts. More often than not, the bullpen can expect to get a little bit of a breather on the nights he’s on the mound.
“I think it’s really important,” Pivetta said. “It’s what I’ve really worked on my whole career to kind of get to.”
Pivetta has always relied on a dominant curveball that is almost unhittable when it’s working the way it’s supposed to, but Cora said his fastball command has been even better this season. He’s inducing weak contact consistently, which is helping him get through innings quicker and contributing to the deeper outings.
With Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock injured and out of the picture right now, Pivetta’s dominance every five days is critical as Cora patched up the spots around him. But he’s becoming their best starter anyway and one of the biggest keys to their early-season turnaround. Over his last eight starts, he’s 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA.
Rob Refsnyder continues to spark the Sox
Refsnyder might be here to stay, even after Kiké Hernandez returns from the injured list.
He was instrumental in Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Mariners, making one of the best catches of the season with a diving grab in the eighth. On Tuesday, he made an impact both offensively and defensively. The center fielder went 3-for-4 with a sac fly, and made another highlight play in the outfield.
“A.C. is just putting me in some good spots against lefties and things like that,” Refsnyder said. “Big credit to A.C. and the staff, and the staff in Worcester as well. Top to bottom, world class, for sure.”
On defense, Refsnyder made another web gem. In the sixth inning, Ramon Laureano drove a pitch to the warning track in center, where Refsnyder leapt for an impressive grab. It was the highlight of an impressive overall defensive effort from the Sox.
“Especially the way Nick was throwing today, we all just wanted to make some plays,” Refsnyder said.
Rafael Devers delivers the dagger
Devers was the hero of Sunday’s road trip capper, when his two-run homer in the eighth inning led them to a 2-0 victory over the Mariners. The superstar picked up where he left off in his return to Fenway.
The Red Sox led 3-0 in the fourth and had two men on with no outs after Franchy Cordero and Rob Refsnyder opened the inning with singles when Devers came to the plate. But after a couple of tough at-bats against Jared Koenig — who was making his second career start — Devers was all over a sinker down and in and pulverized it to right for a 439-foot shot.
Devers’ three-run homer — his 15th blast of the season — was ultimately decisive as the Red Sox crushed Koenig, who they smoked for six runs on nine hits over four innings. Martinez hit his third homer in four games after a long homer drought, and the top four spots of the Red Sox lineup combined for seven hits in the victory.