FOXBORO — Well, they’ll take it.
Nick Folk’s 50-yard field goal lifted the Patriots to an impossibly ugly 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals as time expired Sunday at Gillette Stadium and kept the team’s playoff hopes on life support.
Folk’s kick capped a game-winning drive made possible by Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons getting whistled for a personal foul after he drilled Cam Newton at the end of a 14-yard run out of bounds with seconds left. The extra 15 yards pushed the Pats into Arizona territory, after Newton had already thrown a screen pass for minus-1 yard and taken a sack. A short throw and 2-yard run then followed, play-calls that revealed an earned lack of faith in Newton’s ability to give the Patriots better than a 50-50 shot to win, given they put Folk on the fringe of his range.
In a complete reversal of the progress he’d shown the previous four weeks, Newton finished 9-of-18 for 84 yards and two interceptions, plus 46 rushing yards. He also took three sacks. Offensively, the Pats (5-6) averaged fewer than four yards per play and scored touchdowns only off short fields.
But defensively, they dominated — after almost giving the game away.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Pats committed a pair of defensive holding penalties inside their own 15-yard line, which both revived the Cardinals’ eventual game-tying march. Without them, Arizona (6-5) would have turned the ball over on downs and then, at best, settled for a field goal. Instead, running back Kenyan Drake dove ahead for a 1-yard touchdown to knot the score at 17.
On the next series, Newton slung a hopeless pick at the sideline that found cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick with four and a minutes left. Once the Cardinals wound the clock down to 1:47, after being stuffed on a third-and-short run, kicker Zane Gonzalez was wide right on a 45-yard field goal; a miss that nudged the door open for Newton and Co., no matter how hard they tried to swing it shut.