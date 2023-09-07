Nick Bosa, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, ended his six-week holdout from the San Francisco 49ers by agreeing to a record-setting contract extension Wednesday, four days ahead of the team’s regular season opener.
Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million deal that includes $122.5 million in guaranteed money, a person familiar with the contract terms confirmed. The $34 million average annual value of the extension makes Bosa, 25, the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player, surpassing the $31.7 million-per-year average of defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s three-year, $95 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers confirmed the deal with Bosa without specifying the contract terms.
Bosa is the son of Keene native John Bosa, a defensive end who played at Keene High before a career at Boston College and in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.
“I thought it would come to fruition sometime last week,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said at a news conference. “And it didn’t, which made me nervous, made me kind of move on with it just because I thought I had to. But we all knew Nick was going to get rewarded like he did. I don’t know the exact details of it. But I knew it’d be like that eventually. Our organization did. And I think Nick did. And I’m just glad we got it worked out on everyone’s side, because we love Nick. I think he loves being here. And he’s definitely earned this. And he’s going to earn it going forward, too.”
The 49ers open the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to play in that game.
“He’d have to have a beer belly and be out of shape or something,” Shanahan said. “That’s not in Bosa’s DNA.”
Bosa had one season remaining on his existing contract. The deal pays him $17.9 million this season after the 49ers previously exercised their fifth-year option in his rookie contract.
The defensive end led the NFL with his 18.5 sacks last season. He has 34 sacks over the past two seasons and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
