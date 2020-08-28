For some, the NHL players’ actions on Thursday will always be a day late. Others may wish they hadn’t taken the unprecedented steps — for their hockey brethren — at all.
But no matter how the players arrived at this juncture, the players forced the NHL to postpone its Stanley Cup playoff games for Thursday and Friday in solidarity with players from the NBA, MLB, WNBA and MLS as they try to raise awareness of the racial unrest in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as the upheaval that started with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Official word that the NHL was postponing the games didn’t come until just about an hour before the Flyers and Islanders were set to play, but it was clear earlier in the day the Thursday’s games were not happening.
The Bruins were originally scheduled to play Game 4 of their series with the Lightning Friday, but that has been rescheduled to Sunday, at a time yet to be determined as The Sentinel went to press, on NBCSN.
The NHL and, by extension, the B’s and Lightning came under some heavy criticism on social and traditional media alike for playing on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks staged what was essentially a wildcat strike that spurred the postponement of all NBA games on Wednesday as well as games in other sports.
In his post-game press conference, Chara said that the team had its usual pregame tunnel vision and could not fully grasp what was going on until it was too late.