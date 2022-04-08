Friday’s game between the Bruins and Lightning in Florida won’t definitely determine who is the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division and who is a Wild Card. There are too many games left. But in a race that’s been very close for a month this head-to-head showdown figures to go a long way.
The teams each arrive with 93 points in 70 games. The Bruins would have the initial tiebreaker with more regulation wins (35-32).
The Bruins will be without David Pastrnak and likely Hampus Lindholm as well.
Here’s where things stand ...
Playoff Format
Things are back to normal this year. The top three teams in each division make the playoffs and the two teams with the next best records in each conference will be wild cards completing the 16-team field.
In the First Round, the division winner with the best record in each conference will be matched against the wild card with the lesser record; the wild card with the better record will play the other division winner.
The teams finishing second and third in each division will meet in the First Round within the bracket headed by their respective division winner. First-round winners within each bracket play one another in the Second Round to determine the four participants in the Conference Finals.
Home-ice advantage through the first two rounds goes to the team that placed higher in the regular-season standings. In the Conference Final and Stanley Cup Final, home-ice advantage goes to the team that had the better regular-season record, regardless of the teams’ final standing in their respective divisions.
Bruins Record: 44-21-5 — 93 points — which is tied for third in the Atlantic Division with Tampa Bay, five points back of Toronto. The Bruins are seven points ahead of Washington in the Wild Card race. They haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet, but they’re 20 points ahead of the Islanders, who are currently the first team out, so it would take an epic collapse for them not to make it.