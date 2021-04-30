The Bruins’ 5-2 win over Buffalo combined with the Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the Islanders, Thursday moves Boston to the brink of a playoff berth.
The Capitals and Penguins, who are now tied for first with 69 points each clinched postseason appearances Thursday and the Islanders and Bruins are virtually assured playoff spots. It’s going to come down to what order they’re in.
Bruins’ record
29-14-6 — 64 points which has them fourth in East. Their points percentage (.653) is actually higher than the third-place Islanders (.650).
Who they’re chasing ...
The Bruins are one point back of the third-place Islanders with a game in hand, five points back of both Washington and Pittsburgh. Boston has two games in hand on Pittsburgh and one on Washington.
The Islanders could still be hard to catch. They have the easiest schedule with no games left against teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today.
Washington has two left against teams currently in the top four — one vs. Pittsburgh, one vs. Boston and two each against the Rangers and Flyers.
Pittsburgh’s next game is against Washington before closing out at Philadelphia and against Buffalo.
... and chased by
The Rangers are 26-19-6 (58 points). They’re six points behind the Bruins and have played two more games than Boston. All five remaining Rangers’ games are against the top four teams — one vs. the Islanders, two vs. Washington and two vs. Boston.
The Rangers would need to have a historic finish and for Boston to fold badly.
Magic (points) number to clinch a playoff berth
69 — The most points the Rangers can get is 68. This number will go down anytime the Rangers lose either in regulation or overtime. The Bruins need five points in their final seven games to secure the spot if the Rangers go undefeated.