For the first time since 2011, the Stanley Cup is slated to be awarded in Canada. There might not be a team from north of the border competing for it, but NHL’s two hub cities to resume and hopefully complete the 2019-20 season will both be in Canada. Edmonton will host the Western Conference and Toronto will host the Eastern Conference.
The NHL’s Return to Play plan was agreed upon by the players and owners finalizing Edmonton and Toronto as host cities.
According to ESPN:
“The NHL is now targeting a July 13 start date for training camps, sources told ESPN. If all goes according to plan, teams would travel to the hub cities on July 25 or July 26 and games will begin by Aug. 1. The Eastern Conference teams will play in Toronto while the Western Conference teams will be in Edmonton.”