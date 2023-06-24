The NFL has scheduled a special owners’ meeting for July 20 for an expected ratification vote on the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.
The league sent a memo to the team owners late Thursday notifying them of the meeting for consideration of the deal and a potential approval vote, a person familiar with the NFL’s inner workings said Friday.
The NFL finance committee met last week and is poised to recommend approval of the deal, according to another person familiar with the league’s deliberations over the sale.
“Everything is on track,” that person said. “The team and the league and the Harris group all want to get this done. I don’t see any real problems there. ... There’s every reason to believe it should get done by then.”
The deal must be ratified by at least 24 of the 32 owners, under NFL rules. The owners generally follow the recommendation of the finance committee.
The Commanders’ training camp starts July 26.
Harris is a private equity investor who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. His group in the Commanders deal includes Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corp.; Mark Ein, a venture capitalist and Washington-area native who is the chair of the D.C. Open tennis tournament; NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt among its investors.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.