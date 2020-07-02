Coronavirus has slashed the NFL’s preseason in half.
According to Pro Football Talk, teams will only play two preseason games this August.
The Patriots were scheduled to host the Lions and Panthers in their first two games, before heading to Philadelphia and New York to play the Giants.
If the first two games are the ones cut, both Patriots preseason contests will be on the road.
Here’s a look at the four games as they were initially scheduled:
Aug. 13 vs. Lions, 7:30
Aug. 20 vs. Panthers, 7:30
Aug. 27 at Eagles, 7:30
Sept. 3 at Giants, 7