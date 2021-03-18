New England Patriots re-sign LB Kyle Van Noy
Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots after a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins.
Adding on to the team’s free-agency spending spree, Van Noy is returning to New England after being cut by the Dolphins earlier this offseason. Van Noy confirmed initial reports of the signing via video on social media.
“Pats nation, I’m back. Let’s get it,” Van Noy said in the video.
Originally a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions, Van Noy had a breakthrough run in New England, which he parlayed into a sizable free-agent contract with the Dolphins last year. However, Miami reversed course with Van Noy, cutting him earlier this season as part of a salary cap crunch.
Watson denies allegations of sexual misconduct
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by two massage therapists over an alleged incident last year.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harris County, Texas, alleges that Watson “assaulted” the unnamed plaintiff “by touching her with his penis” during a massage. The suit says that Watson “committed civil assault” on the woman and intentionally inflicted emotional distress. It seeks unspecified damages.
The second lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the same court and contains similar accusations made by another unidentified masseuse over an alleged incident in August.
Watson denied the initial allegations in a written statement posted Tuesday night on social media.
“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson posted on Twitter. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”
— The Washington Post
Bears are betting Andy Dalton will be an upgrade
CHICAGO — Andy Dalton isn’t much of a consolation prize when you’re swinging for the fences with Russell Wilson. What remains to be seen is if he will be an upgrade over Mitch Trubisky.
A year after trading for Nick Foles to bolster the quarterback position, the Chicago Bears were expected to sign Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract Wednesday.
The addition of Dalton gives coach Matt Nagy two veteran options at the position, and while it doesn’t preclude the Bears from considering a massive trade for Deshaun Watson if the Houston Texans decide to listen to offers, the chances of that happening are even more remote than the odds the Bears had of prying Wilson loose from Seattle.
The Seahawks, who would have incurred $39 million in dead money against the salary cap, would not budge — no surprise considering no package of picks the Bears could have sent to Seattle would have given coach Pete Carroll the draft capital necessary to get a replacement quarterback.
— Chicago Tribune