Jake Burt will try to continue his football career in the only state he’s ever played in.
The tight end from Lynnfield, Mass., and Boston College signed with the Patriots Sunday as an undrafted free agent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the signing and tweeted:
“Boston College TE Jake Burt, an undrafted free agent, is signing with the New England Patriots and is receiving $80,000 guaranteed to do it, one of the larger guarantees for undrafted TEs, per source.”
Burt, who was used scarcely in his first three seasons, caught 15 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown as a senior.