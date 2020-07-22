With the NFL is still hammering training camp details out with the union, the Patriots are taking their time with the rookies.
Tuesday was the first day New England’s first-year players could report to the facility for training camp, but NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reports Bill Belichick held off on bringing his rookies in.
The league and union finally came to an agreement on coronavirus testing Monday night, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the two sides agreed to daily tests.
“The NFL and NFLPA agreed to daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks of camp, after which they’ll look at positivity rates,” Pelissero tweeted. “If the rate drops below five percent for players and Tier one/Tier two individuals, they’ll move to every other day. Important deal as talks continue on other issues.”
Thus far 95 players around the league have already tested positive for coronavirus, per the union.