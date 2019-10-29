The U.S. Soccer Federation Monday introduced Vlatko Andonovski as head coach of the women’s national team, entrusting the four-time world champions to someone well-decorated and highly regarded in the domestic pro league but inexperienced in global competition.
Andonovski, 43, succeeds Jill Ellis, who stepped down this fall after 5 1/2 years in charge, a 106-7-19 record and two World Cup trophies, including one won this summer in France.
Contract terms were not announced, but presumably the deal runs through the 2023 World Cup.
“All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence,” he said, “and I’m committed to working very hard to continue to move this program forward.”
Andonovski will begin his tenure with friendlies against Sweden on Nov. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and Costa Rica three days later in Jacksonville, Fla.
— From news reports He will announce his first roster this week.
The next major competition for the top-ranked Americans is next summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. Qualifying in the Concacaf region will take place in January and February.
Andonovski won two National Women’s Soccer League titles in five years with FC Kansas City before guiding Reign FC, which is based in Tacoma, Washington, to the semifinals each of the past two seasons. He was voted the league’s coach of the year in 2013 and 2019.
His Reign players included attacker Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Allie Long from the U.S. squad. Defender Becky Sauerbrunn played for him in Kansas City. Several World Cup players from other countries have played for him in the NWSL.