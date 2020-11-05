TAMPA, Fla. — Wearing a black TB12 hat as a nod to the quarterback who helped him return to the NFL, a contrite Antonio Brown indicated the Bucs are getting the same dynamic player but a better person.
“I’m just super grateful to be here in such a great organization to be around some great players,” Brown said Wednesday. “For me, first and foremost, being away from the game for a year and a half, just to be able to be part of the process and be out there with the guys today was surreal, something I don’t take for granted. Something I have a great appreciation for, a better perspective about and a lot of gratification to do what I love, man, you know? It’s a blessing.
“I took a lot of time off from the game to re-evaluate myself. To look within. To get a better perspective of myself and working on myself within and without and being in this position, we followed the mission to get back on track. It’s what I’m here to do.”
Brown, 32, practiced Wednesday for the first time with his new team since ending his eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after he pleaded no contest to charges related to a fight that he had with a moving van driver.
Brown spoke in a subdued manner, sounding nothing like the “diva” that coach Bruce Arians said he had become over the years.
Brown thanked Brady, especially for connecting him with motivational life coach Tony Robbins, who helped him address his anger issues.
“We’re working on myself from within,” Brown said. “Locking some positive stuff in my spirit and just being a better person. I spent a lot of time sitting with him, developing some positive things within. Changing my outlook on a couple of things. Battling to keep away from anger. You know, just being able to be positive and see the positive in things. Not letting my emotion or frustration ruin my outlook of what’s in front of me.
“ ... I just feel like I’m a better person. I’m not a different person, but I’m a better person. I learned a lot about myself working on myself for a year and a half.”.”