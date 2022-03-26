TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs’ newest offensive offensive lineman appreciates the irony embedded in his full name.
At only 6-foot-1, veteran guard Shaquille Olajuwon Mason — acquired from the Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick — is shorter than each of Tampa Bay’s 2021 starting offensive linemen by at least 3 inches.
“So I was named after Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon who ... were two giant centers, and I’m a short offensive lineman,” Mason, 28, joked Thursday in his first public appearance as a Bucs player. “I didn’t get that from my namesakes, but I think everything worked out well.”
Mason, 28, becomes the second current Bucs player to be named after the two NBA icons. From a spelling standpoint, edge rusher Shaquil Akeem Barrett’s name doesn’t precisely jibe with the first names of O’Neal and Olajuwon, though the latter initially spelled his first name Akeem upon his arrival to the University of Houston in the early 1980s.
“I embrace (the name),” Mason said. “It’s me.”
The son (naturally) of an NBA-loving mom, Mason starred at Georgia Tech in former coach Paul Johnson’s triple-option attack before being drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round in 2015. He spent five seasons securing the interior rush lanes for consummate pocket passer Tom Brady, and has totaled 98 regular-season starts the past seven years.
“When I heard about (the trade), I was initially shocked because it wasn’t on my mind at all or anything like that,” Mason said.
“But when I knew the destination, I instantly got excited because what better place to come to, what better position to land in than be able to (come to) a contender, a great high-powered offense, great defense, great staff. I feel like I landed at the perfect position.”
Another ex-Pat in the bay
New Bucs safety Logan Ryan, a New Jersey native and former Patriot and Titan who played at Rutgers, figures to blend in seamlessly with his new franchise. Cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross was born in Camden, N.J., and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (also a New Jersey native) has a son (Todd Jr.) who plays at Rutgers. “I grew up not far from Temple University, where all the (Bucs) coaches worked at,” Ryan added. “I was at those Temple camps as an 8th-grader, 9th-grader, trying to get a scholarship at every position.”