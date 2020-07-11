The New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) is the latest to call off fall sports because of the concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
While not directly tied to Keene State College, who participates in the Little East Conference, the Owls athletic programs do sparingly compete against NESCAC schools.
For example, last season the Keene State men’s soccer team lost to Bowdoin, a NESCAC school.
This upcoming academic year, Connecticut College, another NESCAC school, was set to host an invitational that both the Owls’ men and women’s cross country teams were scheduled to attend.
The NESCAC — which has 11 member schools in the Northeast — said Friday afternoon that school presidents noted changes to campus life as a result of the pandemic led to their unanimous decision.
“In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings. Consistent with these policies, the NESCAC Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that NESCAC conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020,” the NESCAC said in a release.
The NESCAC had already had Williams, Amherst and Bowdoin announce they would not have fall sports. And, two others were already planning on limited competition. Hamilton College — which is the lone conference member in New York — had not made any decisions on fall sports before Friday’s announcement.
The NESCAC’s decision follows moves by other schools to limit fall sports due to the health crisis. The Ivy League canceled all fall sports earlier in the week. And, the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall.
The Patriot League — which includes Colgate — has said there will be no practices before students return to campus. For Colgate, that’s Aug. 23. The Patriot League also said no games before Sept 4.
The NESCAC said schools “will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for our students during the upcoming academic year. To that end, the Presidents have agreed to modify some NESCAC rules to enable coaches and students to engage in practice and training opportunities outside the traditional season, in accordance with the rules of each member institution and local health directives.”
The conference said it “will continue to monitor changing federal, state, and local guidance, and we will consult with each other as well as public health authorities and the NCAA about the possibility of further changes to NESCAC rules.”