Friday’s Sweet 16 schedule

7:09 p.m.: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s at Philadelphia (CBS)

7:29 p.m.: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence at Chicago (TBS)

9:39 p.m.: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina at Philadelphia (CBS)

9:59 p.m.: No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State at Chicago (TBS)

