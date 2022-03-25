NCAA schedule Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday’s Sweet 16 schedule7:09 p.m.: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s at Philadelphia (CBS)7:29 p.m.: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence at Chicago (TBS) 9:39 p.m.: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina at Philadelphia (CBS)9:59 p.m.: No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State at Chicago (TBS) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cbs Chicago Mathematics Philadelphia Fla. Miami North Carolina Purdue We're always interested in hearing about sports in our community. Send local scores and news our way! Submit news or scores Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSafety concerns, Friday incident at Keene High prompt dozens to protestSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene HighPolice: No injuries in minor fight at Keene HighLong-planned indoor shooting range set to open in KeeneGarage a 'total loss' in Swanzey fire SundayCOVID scorecard: Public school academic proficiency down, truancy upChesterfield police investigating alleged armed robbery WednesdayKeene's iconic Colonial Theatre ready to reopenWith new director, Cheshire Children's Museum looks to futureCar reported stolen on Key Road in Keene Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.