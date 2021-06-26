North Carolina State baseball was missing players from its roster due to COVID-19 protocols as they faced Vanderbilt in Friday’s College World Series baseball game.
Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in a 3-1 win that forces a second Bracket 1 final Saturday, with the winner going to the best-of-three finals on Monday.
The Wolfpack lineup for the game did not include four starting position players — second baseman JT Jarrett, centerfielder Tyler McDonough, shortstop Jose Torres and designated hitter Terrell Tatum.
COVID-19 protocols trimmed N.C. State’s available roster to nine position players and four pitchers. If they test negative Saturday, some of those players could be available.
— The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)