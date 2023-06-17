The NBA on Friday suspended point guard Ja Morant for 25 games after he appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live a second time, derailing the upcoming season for one of the league’s most ascendant but troubled stars and his team, the Memphis Grizzlies.
In a statement, Commissioner Adam Silver called Morant’s actions “alarming and disconcerting.”
“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” Silver said, adding Morant will have to “fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”
Morant, 23, was suspended eight games last season for streaming himself on Instagram Live with a gun in a Colorado strip club, a punishment largely seen as the league offering a second chance to a supremely talented player who was poised to be one of its biggest stars and pitchmen.
The suspension, one of the longest in NBA history, will sideline Morant from the start of the 2023-24 season in mid-October through early December. The two-time all-star guard will miss out on $7.6 million of his $33.5 million salary for next season during the suspension; Morant’s first suspension cost him more than $668,000 in lost salary, and he missed out on approximately $39 million in additional salary because he wasn’t named to an all-NBA team this season.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.