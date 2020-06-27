The NBA and NBA Players Association said that 16 of 302 players tested positive for COVID-19 as the league ramps up screening before the resumption of professional basketball next month.
“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” said the joint statement.
The 5% positive rate is slightly below the 6.1% national 7-day moving average, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.