For the first time ever in NBA history, the league and players association announced Thursday that Celtics legend Bill Russell will permanently have his No. 6 jersey retired across the league. Russell, the 11-time NBA champion and civil rights icon, died July 31 at the age of 88, leaving behind a legendary legacy on and off the court.

