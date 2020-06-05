The NBA G League has canceled the remainder of its season, the league announced Thursday. The league had suspended its season along with the NBA on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The G League season was slated to end on March 28, with the league then planning to stage its regular playoff tournament. Instead, no champion will be crowned this year, though the league still intends to announce individual award winners: Most Valuable Player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
At the time the league was suspended, the Wisconsin Herd (the Bucks’ affiliate) were 33-10 and the Salt Lake City Stars (the Jazz’ affiliate) were 30-12 and in command of their respective conferences. The Celtics’ affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, were the third-best team in the Eastern Conference with a 28-14 record.
The NBA formalized its return-to-play plan Thursday, announcing that 22 teams will report to Walt Disney World in Orlando to resume the season in July. Because of the complications associated with holding events in the middle of a global pandemic, the league likely determined it was not feasible to restart its minor league in a similar fashion.