The close relationship between Navy football and the New England Patriots reached new heights Thursday when the Midshipmen traveled to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl in the Patriots’ team jet.
Navy touched down at Wilson Air Center in Memphis a few days ahead of their New Year’s Eve matchup with 8-4 Kansas State, deplaning from a red, white and blue jet decorated with the Patriots’ logo and six red stars. The Mids usually charter flights for games, but for this, Navy’s 15th bowl appearance in the last 17 years and 24th bowl game overall, the Naval Academy Athletic Association wanted something special. “We were all pampered for a little bit,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said Thursday in a phone interview.
The NAAA contacted Team 125, which operates the Patriots’ plane, leaning on a preexisting relationship with Patriots Coach Bill Belichick to work out a deal (though Navy football spokesman Scott Strasemeier said Navy did still pay to use the plane). Belichick’s father Steve was a longtime assistant and scout at Navy; the famed coach spent his childhood breaking down film of the Midshipmen and watching Navy practices.
“Just very grateful to [Patriots’ owner] Robert Kraft, the Patriots, Mr. Belichick — it was awesome,” Niumatalolo said. “There were people coming with the candy tray, the chocolate chip cookie was nice and warm. It’s obviously designed for a football team, so the spacing was awesome. I was kind of sad when they said it was only a two-hour flight, you know usually you want a quick flight but this time, I was a little sad.”
Now, Navy (10-2) has the chance to tie a school-record 11 wins. The game kicks off at 3:45 p.m.
