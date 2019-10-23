HOUSTON — The calculations began days ago, inside Dave Martinez’s crowded brain, on any scraps of paper the Washington Nationals manager could find, but now they were kicked straight into overdrive.
It was, after all, Game 1 of the World Series. There was very little room for error. There was just a three-run lead to protect, and Max Scherzer running on fumes by the fifth inning, and then only the biggest decisions Martinez has ever made on a baseball field. And after he did, carefully stacking one move on top of another, the Nationals had pushed ahead of the Houston Astros for a 5-4 win at Minute Maid Park Tuesday night.
They did it by handing Astros starter Gerrit Cole his first loss in five months. They did it, really, despite ditching their weeks-long strategy of going all in and leaving the consequences for later. Scherzer exited after throwing 114 pitches in five innings. That led Martinez to Patrick Corbin, one of his four starters, for three outs in relief. Next came Tanner Rainey, in the biggest spot of his young career, and he yielded a solo homer to George Springer before issuing back-to-back walks.
Daniel Hudson then stranded the bases that were loaded in the seventh, gave up a run in the eighth and handed the mess to Sean Doolittle. But Doolittle recorded a four-out save to sidestep a collapse. Juan Soto’s three-hit, three-RBI effort was not wasted. The bullpen tested fate and, for the first time in 86 years, a Washington baseball team took a World Series game.
“It’s a huge win for us no matter who we were facing,” Corbin said. “But [Cole] has been one of their guys all year and they have a great pitcher going tomorrow. All these games seem like they are going to be like this. It’s two good teams fighting.”
In the days between the National League Championship Series and World Series — Washington had six of them — Martinez often plotted Game 1 in his head. The Nationals had a long layoff after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS. That gave Martinez time to think, then think some more, about who could account for 27 outs against the Astros’ dynamic lineup. It would begin with Scherzer, that was sure, but there was intricate planning beyond that. Martinez had spent all postseason avoiding his middle relievers, Rainey included, and that was the ideal approach against the Astros.
Martinez didn’t say that when asked how he pictured the beginning of the series. He didn’t have to.
“I imagined it could be really good,” Martinez said with a laugh Tuesday afternoon. “What do you want me to imagine?”
By 7:10 p.m. in Houston, when Cole fired a first-pitch ball to Trea Turner, imagination turned into reality. That went for Martinez, who had been this far as a coach in 2008, and as a bench coach eight years later, yet never as a manager. That went for his players, most of whom hadn’t been this deep into October, who had only dreamed about it in backyards and on boring afternoons. And that went for Washington, and the fans who lost baseball for decades, and a city that hadn’t had a World Series team since 1933.
That’s who arrived here Tuesday, all together, all washing past heartache with newfound hope. But the Astros had sprinted through the regular season and finished with a league-best 107 wins. They were the heavy favorites in this series, according to Las Vegas, and are looking for their second title in the past three falls. They also had not lost a game started by Cole since July 12.
That trend seemed likely to continue once Scherzer allowed to runs in the first. Cole, on the other hand, had allowed just one earned run in 22 2/3 innings so far this postseason. But no one told that to Washington.
Ryan Zimmerman revved the Nationals with a solo shot off Cole in the second. Then, two frames later, Soto became just the fourth player to hit a World Series homer before his 21st birthday. He joined Andruw Jones, Miguel Cabrera and Mickey Mantle on that list. The blast came on almost the same pitch Soto struck out on in the first, a high-and-away fastball, and he parked it on the steel tracks well beyond the left field wall. A makeshift train up there moves whenever the Astros score. It’s not used to having baseballs fly into its path.
“It starts off with breaking the ice,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said of beating Cole. “And Zim hit a really good pitch really far, and really hard. That got us going. That kind of broke the ice.”
The Nationals stretched out a lead in the fifth, first on Adam Eaton’s RBI single, then when Soto ripped a two-run double off the left field wall. Soto looked into the dugout before tangling his fists in celebration. And the immediate question inside it, where Martinez sat among his coaches, was who could get the final 15 outs?
Scherzer handled the first three. Corbin needed 21 pitches to get through a scoreless sixth. Martinez could have pushed him, and taxed his arm on what was a typical throw day, but one inning was always the plan with a possible Game 3 start in mind. Then Rainey yielded that homer to Springer, recorded just one out and, for an encore, walked two before Martinez hooked him. Then Hudson avoided further damage in that inning, covering for Rainey, before yielding an RBI double to Springer in the eighth.
That pulled Houston to within a run. That made it easy to recall every single time the Nationals’ bullpen faltered this season. Hudson recovered for one more out, a liner that found Eaton’s mitt, and that’s when Martinez made one last walk to the mound. In came Doolittle, who lost the closer role in August, who needed two weeks for his arm and right knee to heal, and whose whole career had been building to a moment like this. So he retired all four batters he faced and, with that, gave Washington control of the World Series.