WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump literally embraced the Washington Nationals on Monday five days after they won their World Series title, wrapping catcher Kurt Suzuki in a bear hug during a joyful ceremony on the South Lawn — one that included notes of political commentary.
Suzuki received the president's affection when he took the lectern on the South Portico of the White House at Trump's invitation and donned a red "Make America Great Again" hat, raising his arms as the president hugged him from behind. The moment came before a crowd of more than 1,000 on a sunny fall afternoon and punctuated an unlikely season for a team that took a seven-game series over the Houston Astros last week.
It was also perhaps a measure of vindication for a president who was booed by the home crowd at Nationals Park when he attended Game 5.
But even as most of the players joined Trump, several thanking him for the invitation, seven of the 25 players on the active World Series roster were absent, most of them minorities. Relief pitcher Sean Doolittle, who is white, had declared publicly last week that he would opt out over objections to Trump's rhetoric and policies. All-star third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielders Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor and pitchers Joe Ross, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero were among the other Nationals who were not present.
A team spokeswoman declined to provide context for why specific players did not attend, and no players, coaches or front office members were available for interviews after the ceremony.
Their absence appeared to mark the latest example of the highly politicized nature of such sports ceremonies during Trump's tenure. Several teams have declined to visit the White House, and others, including the 2018 World Series-winning Boston Red Sox, have been sharply divided, with most of the minority players opting out during a ceremony in the spring.
Trump was upbeat in praising the Nationals, calling the crowd of players' families and White House staffers a record for South Lawn ceremonies. He marveled that "Baby Shark," the preschooler ditty that became the unofficial team anthem, was a "very powerful little tune" - and a military band played a live version as the players led the crowd in mimicking a shark chomp with their hands.
"America fell in love with Nats baseball. That's all they wanted to talk about," Trump said, before adding after a beat: "That and impeachment. I like Nats baseball much more."
The remark drew a laugh from the crowd.
Trump did not allude to Doolittle or other players who were absent. As he recited some of the heroic moments of the Nationals' World Series run, Trump invited players, including Suzuki; pitchers Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin; first baseman Ryan Zimmerman; and outfielder Juan Soto to the lectern to make remarks.
In his remarks, Zimmerman, who presented Trump with a Nationals jersey bearing his name and No. 45, praised Trump's leadership. He called the visit an "unbelievable honor" and said the team would "like to thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country, and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in in the world."
The Nationals did not discuss with players the decision to attend, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Players were only asked whether they planned to attend or not.
Tres Barrera, Raudy Read, Roenis Elías and Wilmer Difo, who are all on the Nationals' 40-man roster but were not active for the World Series, also were not in attendance.
Several of the players who skipped the event are from Latin American countries. Robles, Difo and Read were born in the Dominican Republic; Elías was born in Cuba; Rendon, Guerra and Barrera are all Mexican American; and Taylor and Ross are African American.
Guerra said he was not there because he and his fiancée are preparing for their wedding in Mexico this weekend. A person close to Robles said the 22-year-old outfielder already had travel booked to return home Sunday.
Several players wrestled with the decision to attend or not in recent days, and some did skip the visit for political reasons. Others felt their status — or lack of status — made it so they had to attend with their teammates. Three players felt that the quick turnaround made it hard for players to decline the invitation without making a political statement, people close to the players said.
Team owner Mark Lerner, General Manager Mike Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez were in attendance, and Rizzo and Martinez made brief remarks.
Rizzo called the Nats' campaign, during which they rebounded from a 19-31 start, a "miracle season and an unforgettable postseason." He said the team "unified a region when the region needed unifying the most. Bumpy roads lead to beautiful places, and this here is a beautiful place." Trump and first lady Melania Trump applauded.
The players exhibited some of the loose, carefree spirit that defined their season. Infielder Howie Kendrick stepped to the lectern to pretend he was going to speak before Trump came out, drawing chants of "How-ie!" from the crowd. After Strasburg spoke, the crowd chanted "four more years!" — a reference to their hopes that the pitcher, now a free agent, re-signs with the team.
"I'm going to consider that four more World Series titles," Trump joked.
Suzuki, who is Japanese American, produced perhaps the most memorable image, donning the hat and raising his arms in triumph.
Trump, who received a loud chorus of boos when he attended Game 5 of the Series at Nationals Park, beamed. "I didn't know that was going to happen," the president said.