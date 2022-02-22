US women’s soccer team reaches settlement on pay
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other members of the U.S. women’s national team reached a $24 million settlement with their employer, the U.S. Soccer Federation, over claims that they had been systematically underpaid for years compared with the men’s team.
The settlement, announced Tuesday, ends a landmark case over gender discrimination, one that could resonate throughout the sports world and beyond. The women garnered significant attention when they filed their lawsuit ahead of the 2019 World Cup, alleging that, had they been paid on the same terms as the men, they would have earned far more money. They went on to win the tournament to secure their fourth world title as the stadium in France reverberated with chants of “Equal pay!”
“This is going to be one of those incredible moments that we look back on and say the game changed forever, U.S. Soccer changed forever, and the landscape of soccer in this country and in the world changed forever because of this,” she said.
Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday that Medina Spirit, who finished first in the Kentucky Derby on May 1 before testing positive for an anti-inflammatory that is banned on race day, was formally disqualified and stripped of his victory.
Bob Baffert, the horse’s Hall of Fame trainer, was suspended from all Kentucky racing facilities for 90 days and fined $7,500. Baffert, whose horses won the Derby six times before last year, will appeal the decision, according to his legal team.
In June 2021, Baffert was handed a two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Incorporated, which hosts the Derby. Monday’s decision by the KHRC extends the ban to all facilities in the state under the KHRC’s jurisdiction from March 8 through June 5.
Churchill Downs issued a separate statement Monday recognizing Derby runner-up Mandaloun as the winner of last year’s race, and it offered congratulations to the horse’s trainer, Brad Cox.
Michigan basketball coach suspended for rest of season
Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the rest of the regular season after taking a swing in the direction of a Wisconsin assistant coach at the end of Sunday’s game.
The Big Ten announced the suspension Monday in a statement. In addition to Howard’s discipline, Michigan players Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate were suspended one game apiece for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy, the Big Ten said.