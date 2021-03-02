Jaylen Brown questionable for Tuesday’s game
Jaylen Brown’s sore left knee that kept him out of Sunday’s win over the Washington Wizards has him officially questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, at T.D. Garden, according to a team injury report released Monday afternoon.
Marcus Smart (torn calf muscle) and Romeo Langford (wrist) remain out for Boston (17-17).
J.J. Watt agrees to contract with Cardinals
The free agent chase for J.J. Watt came to a surprising conclusion Monday when the Arizona Cardinals announced they’d agreed to a two-year contract with the three-time NFL defensive player of the year.
The deal is worth about $31 million and includes approximately $23 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Watt, who turns 32 in three weeks, was released last month by the Houston Texans and thus did not have to wait for the March 17 opening of the NFL’s free agent market to sign with a team.
The Texans released him Feb. 12 at his request.
Watt announced the deal on social media, posting a photo to Twitter of himself lifting weights in a Cardinals shirt and writing “source: me.” The Cardinals confirmed the contract agreement.
Alex Smith expected to part ways with WFT
The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with veteran quarterback Alex Smith in the coming days, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, ending Smith’s storied comeback with the team after one season.
After returning from a compound leg fracture he suffered during a game in November of 2018, Smith went 5-1 as a starter last season to lead Washington on a four-game winning streak that helped it clinch an NFC East title — its first in five years.
Although Smith has said he plans to make a decision about his future in football during the offseason, he has strongly hinted in multiple interviews that he wants to continue playing. He said that his performance last season “only emboldened me that I can play at this level” and “I still feel like I have more left to go gain” on the field.
If Smith is released, the team would take on $10.8 million in dead cap money — or money it already paid Smith that will still count against its salary cap — but will save roughly $14 million in cap room. Smith’s departure was considered a possibility this offseason both because of the size of his contract and the fact that he struggled with a bone bruise in his surgically repaired right leg late in the season that kept him from playing in Washington’s first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.