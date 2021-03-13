Brady agrees to contract extension with Bucs
Quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to what amounts to a one-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running through the 2022 season.
The new deal is written as a four-year contract but the final three seasons of it will be voided. That structure will provide salary cap savings to the Buccaneers during the 2021 season. The agreement was confirmed by a person familiar with the deal.
Financial terms of the extension were not immediately available. Brady is one season into the two-year contract, worth a guaranteed $50 million, that he signed with the Buccaneers last March after leaving the New England Patriots in free agency.
He and the Buccaneers are coming off a Super Bowl triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs last month in Tampa. It was Brady’s seventh career Super Bowl title and he won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. He threw three touchdown passes in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory.
Virginia out of ACC tourney with positive test
For a second straight year, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s stay at the ACC tournament has been cut short because of complications related to the coronavirus pandemic, with the ACC announcing Friday morning the top-seeded Cavaliers had a positive test within the program.
Virginia’s semifinal game against No. 4 seed Georgia Tech in Greensboro, N.C., was cancelled as a result, leaving in doubt whether the Cavaliers would be able to participate in the NCAA tournament next week given protocols that require seven days of no positive tests.
The Cavaliers (18-6) finished first in the ACC during the regular season and are certain to receive an at-large invitation to the NCAA tournament, assuming they are able to play.
Duke encountered a similar situation, announcing Thursday morning before its quarterfinal game it had a positive test within the program that would end its season. The Blue Devils, however, were considered at best a long shot to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
Ingram reportedly agrees to join Texans
BALTIMORE — Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3 million, according to media reports.
The Ravens released Ingram in mid-January, parting ways two years into a three-year, $15 million deal he signed in 2019. He was due $5 million in 2021, when the Ravens are set to bring back J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill. Restricted free agent Gus Edwards also has been offered a tender and is expected to return.
A beloved teammate and locker room presence, Ingram, 31, had 72 carries for a career-low 299 rushing yards last season and missed four games with an ankle injury. He was also a healthy scratch in another four games, including both playoff games.
In his first year in Baltimore, Ingram was named to his third career Pro Bowl, finishing the season with 202 carries for 1,018 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
In Houston, he’ll reunite with former Ravens assistant coach David Culley.