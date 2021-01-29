Deshaun Watson officially requests trade
Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the team that drafted him with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Watson — who is signed through the 2025 season after inking a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September — apparently made his request “weeks ago,” per ESPN. The Texans hiring of Ravens assistant coach David Culley to be their new head coach isn’t going to change Watson’s mind, Schefter reported.
Watson, 25, a three-time Pro Bowler, is coming off statistically his best NFL season, yet his team only won four games. He had career bests in yards (4,823), completion percentage (70.2 percent), yards gained per attempt (8.9) and touchdowns (33).
Watson reportedly has put the Jets at the top of his list of preferred destinations due to his desire to play for new head coach Robert Saleh.
The Texans were the only team with a vacancy this offseason not to interview Saleh, despite Watson reportedly pushing for the former 49ers defensive coordinator. Watson was also high on Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was shut out of head coaching gigs again this offseason.
Masahiro Tanaka leaves MLB for Japan
Masahiro Tanaka, one of the most reliable Yankees over his seven years with the team, is returning to his old Japanese team. He announced the long-expected move on Thursday.
Tanaka is signing with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, the team he last played for before signing a seven-year, $155 million deal with the Yankees.
He was a workhorse in those seven seasons, starting 163 games in the first six years of the deal before the shortened 2020 season. He was stellar in eight postseason starts from 2015-19, only allowing 10 runs in 46 innings through 2019. But he struggled in the Yankees’ two playoff series this past October, getting knocked around by the Indians and Rays in two starts.
Patriots met with Mac Jones at Senior Bowl
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones met with Patriots scouts at the Senior Bowl this week, Jones told reporters Thursday.
Jones is among six quarterbacks performing at the Senior Bowl, an annual showcase for NFL prospects in Mobile, Ala. Jones is projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick and a potential fit with the Pats, who are among several teams represented at the Senior Bowl that need a quarterback..
Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman, a projected mid-round pick, also said he met formally with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.