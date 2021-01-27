Celtics, Spurs expected to play Wednesday
According to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the Boston Celtics departed Chicago, where they beat the Bulls Monday, for San Antonio, where they’re scheduled to face the Spurs, Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
That’s a newsworthy flight because the Spurs’ Monday night game against the Pelicans in New Orleans was canceled because neither team had the NBA minimum of eight available bodies to play the game. According to the league’s health and safety protocols — it’s designation for all things related to COVID-19 — players were held out on both sides due to contact tracing.
The question of whether the Spurs could have enough available players healthy by Wednesday had sparked concern about the plausibility of playing the game.
Curt Schilling falls short of Hall of Fame again
A former Red Sox pitcher with a complicated legacy came up just shy again as the results for the 2021 class were revealed Tuesday night. Curt Schilling earned 71.1 percent of the vote, 16 votes short of the 75 percent required to gain entry, in his ninth year on the ballot. His 10th and final shot at the Hall will come in the 2022 class next year.
For the first time since 2013, zero candidates were inducted into the 2021 class. Schilling was the highest vote-getter at 71.1 percent, followed by Barry Bonds at 61.8 percent and former Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens at 61.6 percent.
In a letter he sent to the Hall of Fame, Schilling wrote that he would have chosen to represent the Diamondbacks if he was inducted on Tuesday. He also requested to be removed from the ballot in his final year, even though he was only 16 votes short, and prefers to put his case in the hands of MLB’s Eras Committee, which considers former players’ selection to the Hall of Fame after their eligibility to be inducted by the BBWAA runs out.
Former Red Sox coach Ron Johnson dies at 64
Former Red Sox coach and PawSox manager Ron Johnson died on Monday, the team announced. He was 64.
Johnson died due to complications from COVID-19, his family told the Virginia Pilot.
Johnson spent 12 years in the Red Sox organization from 2000 to 2011, starting with Single-A Sarasota (2000-01), Double-A Trenton (2002), and Portland (2003-04). He was named Pawtucket’s manager in 2005 and led the Triple-A club for five seasons before being promoted to the Red Sox’ major-league staff under Terry Francona for the 2010 and 2011 seasons as the team’s first-base coach.
During his time in the organization, he managed and coached the likes of Kevin Youkilis, Hanley Ramirez and Dustin Pedroia as they made their way to the majors.