Patrick Mahomes returns to practice
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to the practice field Wednesday, three days after an injury prompted his early departure from a playoff game and he entered the NFL concussion protocol.
It’s a potential step toward a return for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, though it’s not the final one.
The Chiefs play host to the Bills at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes must clear the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol to answer affirmatively, a process that concludes with clearance from an Independent Neurological Consultant.
Four Caps placed on COVID-19 absences list
Four Washington Capitals players, including captain Alex Ovechkin, were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol-related absences list Wednesday night after they gathered in a hotel room during a recent trip in violation of league protocols. Players are prohibited from practicing or playing while on the list, and they can be taken off the list at any time.
In addition to Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov were placed on the protocols list and the team was fined $100,000 for the violations, which the league said “involved social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.”
There is no minimum required stay on the list and it remains unclear whether the players will be available for Friday’s home opener vs. the Buffalo Sabres.
Michael Brantley, Blue Jays agree to contract
Former Houston Astros teammates Michael Brantley and George Springer both have agreed to join the Toronto Blue Jays within hours of each other.
The Blue Jays and Brantley agreed to a three-year contract, Hazel Mae reported Wednesday. This comes after the Jays agreed and Springer agreed to a six-year, $150-million contract late Tuesday night.
Brantley batted .300 with a .364 on-base percentage, .476 slugging percentage, .840 OPS, five home runs, 15 doubles, 22 RBIs and 24 runs in 46 games (187 plate appearances) for Houston in 2020.
He was an All-Star from 2017-19. He spent the past two years with Houston, slashing 309/.370/.497/.867 with 27 home runs, 55 doubles, two triples and 112 RBIs in 194 games (824 plate appearances).
Blue Jays may call Tampa Bay-area ‘home’
The Blue Jays could join the Raptors as Toronto teams making their temporary regular-season home in the Tampa Bay area.
If COVID-19 travel restrictions prevent the Jays from returning home for the start of the major-league season in April, their most likely option appears to be playing at their spring training stadium in Dunedin.
In doing so, the Jays would have use of TD Ballpark stadium, which re-opened in spring 2020 after extensive upgrades, as well as their recently completed state-of-the-art player development center, which has major-league training, medical and conditioning facilities and equipment.
Twins sign left-handed starter Happ to one-year deal
The Twins added a little balance to an all-right-handed starting rotation on Wednesday by signing veteran lefthander J.A. Happ to a one-year contract worth $8 million.
Happ has spent more than a decade in the big leagues, most recently the past three seasons with the Yankees. He owns a 3.98 career ERA, and it was 3.47 last season in New York.
The 38-year-old left-hander is the lone veteran left-hander on the Twins’ starting staff. Left-hander Rich Hill and righty Homer Bailey spent 2020 with the Twins on a similar one-year contracts.
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott to step down at end of June
Larry Scott and the Pac-12 executive committee have mutually agreed to part ways a year before the end of his contract, the league announced Wednesday night.
Scott’s last day as commissioner will be June 30, closing the door on a turbulent 11-year tenure marred by increasing struggles to compete on a national level in football and men’s basketball and the conference’s inability to keep up with its Power Five peers in annual revenues — which became an issue in part because of timing and in part because of the Pac-12 Networks never reaching mass distribution.
The decision for Scott to move on comes at a crucial time for the league, which will be negotiating new media rights deals in the coming years as its current agreements with Fox and ESPN expire in 2023-24. One big question — whether Scott would be negotiating for the conference’s financial future a second time — is now answered.
The Pac-12 will begin a national search for Scott’s replacement, and the plan is for the new commissioner to be in place before Scott departs, so he can help with the transition.