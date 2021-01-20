Colts quarterback Philip Rivers retires
The Colts once again find themselves in a search for a new starting quarterback.
Philip Rivers has decided to retire after 17 seasons, a source confirmed to IndyStar, the first 16 with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles, and a final one in Indianapolis where he led the Colts back to the playoffs with an 11-5 record.
The news was first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“It’s just time,” Rivers told the Union-Tribune. “It’s just right.”
The veteran quarterback will now retire to Alabama, where he’s going to take over as the head football coach at St. Michael High in Fairhope.
George Springer signs with Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a six-year, $150 million contract with free-agent outfielder George Springer, according to multiple reports. Blue Jays Nation’s Brendon Kuhn first reported that a deal was in place, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman later confirming it.
Springer, a three-time All-Star in seven seasons with the Astros, was the top position player available on the open market this winter. The Mets were known to be interested in him before swinging a blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor and opening the door for Toronto to hand out the largest contract in franchise history.
Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton dies
Don Sutton, the Hall of Fame pitcher whose uniform number was the last one retired by the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 75.
Sutton’s death was announced by his son, Daron. On Twitter, Daron said that his father had “passed away in his sleep” on Monday night.
Sutton, a four-time All-Star, built his reputation on durability. He won 324 games, tied with Nolan Ryan for 14th on the all-time list. Yet, in an era when star pitchers were measured by their 20-win seasons, Sutton won 20 games once in 23 seasons.
Sutton pitched for the Dodgers through 1980, including World Series appearances in 1974, 1977 and 1978. He then pitched for Houston, Milwaukee and Oakland before joining the California Angels, with whom he won his 300th game in 1986.
Sutton had never won a World Series championship when he rejoined the Dodgers for a farewell season in 1988. He did not pitch well, in part because of a sprained elbow, and the team released him in August. Two months later, the Dodgers won the World Series.
Red Sox sign Zac Grotz to minor-league deal
The Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed reliever Zac Grotz to a minor-league contract, according to the team’s official transactions page. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training, a source confirmed Tuesday night.
Grotz, 27, spent the last two years with the Mariners, appearing in 19 games as a reliever and posting a 7.30 ERA in that span (19 runs in 24 \u2154 innings). After pitching well in the minors in 2019 (2.39 ERA in 60 \u2153 innings at Double-A and Triple-A), Grotz made his big-league debut in August of that season.
Sarah Thomas announced as Super Bowl official
The officiating crew for Super Bowl LV will be making a little history, with Sarah Thomas set to become the first woman to serve as an official on football’s biggest stage.
On Tuesday, the NFL announced the crew for next month’s Super Bowl, with referee Carl Cheffers set to head things up. However, it’s Thomas, who will serve as the down judge, who’s drawing attention for breaking another barrier for women making an impact in the NFL.
While this is her first time working a Super Bowl, Thomas has been a mainstay in the NFL since breaking into the league in 2015. She worked on the crew led by Shawn Hochuli during the 2020 season.
Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving returns to practice
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving returned from his personal leave and practiced with his team on Tuesday for the first time since Jan. 6. While Nets head coach Steve Nash refrained from making any permanent proclamations, he said he thinks and expects the star point guard will play in Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving’s former team.
Neither Nash nor Irving addressed the nature of the personal reasons that kept the guard off the floor for each of the Nets’ past six games. He also missed two games due to violating the league’s coronavirus health and safety protocol .