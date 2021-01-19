NFL scouting combine to go virtual this year
The NFL scouting combine will not be held as usual this year in Indianapolis, the league told teams in a memo Monday.
In the sport’s latest changes to its procedures as it operates during the coronavirus pandemic, the league said all on-field workouts by eligible players leading up to the NFL draft will take place at players’ schools during on-campus pro days for teams’ coaches, executives and scouts.
Medical information on the players is to be gathered through virtual consultations, testing at local facilities and some in-person exams at designated locations. Teams’ interviews with players will be conducted remotely.
ESPN settles lawsuit with former producer
ESPN has settled a lawsuit with a top producer who sued the company for painting her as a racist so it could fire her, the Daily News has learned.
Melissa “Missy” Motha, a former coordinating producer of the 6 p.m. SportsCenter, ESPN’s flagship original show, was seeking more than $5 million in back pay and damages after being publicly accused of telling a Black colleague “Your job is so easy a monkey could do it,” according to a lawsuit filed in Connecticut Superior Court.
Motha was fired in July of last year, not long after Celia Bouza, the director of an ESPN development and diversity initiative, referenced the alleged “monkey” comment among other accusations of Motha’s inappropriate conduct during an ESPN virtual meeting attended by 1,000 people last June, according to the court documents. Bouza, who was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, also said in the meeting that Motha “verbally harassed” several underlings, according to the suit.
The settlement money was significantly lower than what Motha was seeking, according to a source familiar with the situation. Bouza and Motha both declined to comment when reached by The News.
In her lawsuit, Motha claimed the attacks were manufactured to justify her firing because ESPN was cutting costs. It also claimed that Norby Williamson, the ESPN executive in charge of SportsCenter, told her the dismissal was unfair and that she should sue the company.
Williamson, through an ESPN spokesman, denied saying that to Motha.
Irving bought George Floyd’s family a house
Kyrie Irving bought a home for the family of the late George Floyd, former NBA player Stephen Jackson said on a podcast.
The Nets point guard made the purchase shortly after Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota last year, according to an ESPN report.
Irving has been particularly focused on social and political issues over the past year. When the NBA bubble was proposed in 2020, he said that it would serve only to distract players and the country from the anti-racism protests rocking the United States at the time — protests that were ignited by Floyd’s killing under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Padres acquire pitcher Joe Musgrove from Pittsburgh
The Padres have added another starting pitcher to their rotation, this time bringing home right-hander Joe Musgrove.
The team acquired the Grossmont High alumnus on Monday in a three-team trade that resulted in Joey Lucchesi going to the Mets and four other players heading to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Padres sent relief pitcher David Bednar, outfielder Hudson Head (their No. 7 overall prospect), left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz (No. 17) and right-hander pitcher Drake Fellows, who was a sixth-round pick in 2019, to Pittsburgh.
The Mets reportedly sent catcher-outfield prospect Endy Rodriguez to the Pirates in exchange for Lucchesi.
Musgrove, 28, had a 3.86 ERA in eight starts last season and has a 4.33 ERA over five big-league seasons with the Astros (2016-17) and Pirates (2018-20).
His 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season were a career high. His 33.1 percent strikeout percentage ranked 10th in the majors among those who threw at least 30 innings.
Musgrove will make $4.45 million and is under team control through 2022.
He is the third starting pitcher acquired by the Padres this season, following trades for Blake Snell and Yu Darvish on successive days near the end of last month. Snell and Darvish have contracts that run through ’23.
Neither Duke nor UNC are ranked in basketball’s Top 25. That hasn’t happened since 1982.
For the first time since December 1982, The Associated Press men’s basketball poll doesn’t include Duke or North Carolina.
The blue-blooded rivals, famously located eight miles a part with 11 NCAA tournament championships between them, are struggling simultaneously, with North Carolina having started this season 8-5 while Duke is 5-3.
The Blue Devils started the season ranked No. 9, rose as high as No. 6 and were ranked No. 19 in last week’s poll. But Duke dropped out of Monday’s poll after losing 74-67 at No. 20 Virginia Tech last Tuesday.
That ended a streak of 702 consecutive polls that included one or the other.
Irving’s mysterious absence from the Nets this month is reportedly tied to the decision to not charge the officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Irving has not played since Jan. 5, the night before the Capitol riots happened and the absence of charges in the Blake case was announced.