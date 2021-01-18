Devils beat Bruins in final seconds of overtime
As the seconds ticked down in overtime on Saturday, Damon Severson found a path with a behind-the-back pass and got the puck to 22-year old Yegor Sharangovich. Sharangovich, in just his second NHL game, had a chance for an exciting way for his first NHL goal.
“It’s a really great pass by Severson,” said Sharangovich. “I had a breakaway. I just closed my eyes and shoot it.”
Sharangovich admitted he was joking about closing his eyes, but the shot got past Jaraslov Halak with just two seconds left in overtime to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins.
Jackson outdueled by Allen in loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens’ season ended Saturday night in a playoff game that was anything but normal, a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills that tested the limits of predictability.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson hadn’t thrown a red-zone interception in his brilliant NFL career. Then he threw a pick-six that all but doomed the Ravens to their second AFC divisional-round exit in as many years.
Kicker Justin Tucker hadn’t missed two straight field-goals since 2018. Then he knocked his first field-goal attempt off one upright inside Bills Stadium — and his second off the other.
With the loss in Orchard Park, N.Y., the fifth-seeded Ravens were denied their first appearance in the AFC championship game since 2012. The Bills advanced to their first since 1993; they’ll face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs for a shot at the NFL title.
In three quarters, Jackson was 14 for 24 for 162 yards and added nine carries for 34 yards. He was outdueled by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a fellow 2018 first-round pick and All-Pro selection, who was 23 for 37 for 206 yards and a touchdown.
Rams’ season comes to an end in loss to Packers
Aaron Donald was limited because of a rib injury, so the Los Angeles Rams had no answer for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 32-18 loss at Lambeau Field on Saturday.
The leading MVP candidate and future Hall of Famer looked every bit the part, passing for two touchdowns and running for another to send the Rams home.
The Packers advanced to the NFC championship game next Sunday, where they will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rodgers completed 23 of 36 passes for 296 yards in the win.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff, wearing gloves to protect his surgically repaired right thumb, completed 21 of 27 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.