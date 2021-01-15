N.Y. Jets hire Robert Saleh as new head coach
Gang Green has reached an agreement with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the N.Y. Jets announced on social media late Thursday evening. The deal is for five years, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also reported Saleh plans to bring Niners’ Mike LaFleur in as his offensive coordinator.
Saleh, 41, had two interviews for the gig that opened up when the Jets sent Adam Gase packing hours after the team lost the season finale to the New England Patriots. He’s the first candidate to get an in-person meeting with GM Joe Douglas and his search team.
Saleh, who helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl following the 2019 season was highly sought after. In addition to the Jets, Saleh also had virtual interviews with the Falcons, Lions, Jaguars and Chargers.
Saleh has been the defensive coordinator in San Francisco since 2017. His unit was ranked No. 2 overall in 2019 as the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl before losing to the Chiefs, 31-20.
Urban Meyer to become Jags’ next head coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars reached an agreement Thursday to hire Urban Meyer as their next head coach, replacing Doug Marrone, the franchise announced.
Meyer, a three-time national champion coach, met with owner Shad Khan for a second time on Wednesday.
From the start, Meyer was the Jaguars’ top target. He was the only candidate granted an in-person interview with Khan on his yacht last Friday in Miami.
Meyer, 56, is just one of three coaches to win a national championship at two different schools.
He led Ohio State to a national title in 2014, after delivering Florida national championships in 2006 and 2008. However, Meyer retired from coaching in December 2018 at Ohio State after seven seasons, citing health problems.