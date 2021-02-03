Mickey Callaway suspended after accusations
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday suspended pitching coach Mickey Callaway after he was accused of sexual misconduct by five women who worked in sports media, including sending three of them inappropriate photos and asking one of them to send nude photos in return.
Callaway, a former New York Mets manager, made a number of unsolicited advances, according to a report published Monday night by The Athletic. The women, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, accused Callaway of sending lewd messages and commenting on their appearance. He allegedly once thrust his crotch near a woman’s face as she conducted an interview and was accused in another instance of promising to share information about the Mets with a female reporter if she’d get drunk with him.
The incidents occurred over at least five years, according to the report, and included Callaway’s days as the Cleveland Indians pitching coach. He managed the Mets during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
EA Sports revives college football franchise
EA Sports announced Tuesday that it is reviving its college football video game series, a beloved franchise that was discontinued in 2013 after EA and the NCAA were taken to court over the unpaid use of player likenesses.
EA Sports, which also makes the popular “Madden NFL” series, declined to share any timeline for the arrival of the next installment of the college football series, which sold tens of millions of copies before being shuttered, according to the company. Fans of the game have long pushed for its revival, but its return was complicated by the ongoing debate around college players’ legal right to capitalize on their name, image and licensing rights (NIL), which is currently forbidden by NCAA eligibility rules.
EA Sports currently does not plan for the new college football game to feature the names, images or likenesses of existing college players and has struck a licensing deal with a large number of college football programs through a new deal with CLC. In essence, that deal sidesteps the NCAA, which was also dropped from the game’s name in favor of the broader “College Football” moniker.
Tide QB Mac Jones hopes he impressed Patriots
No prospect has been tied to the Patriots more often this draft cycle than Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.
Appearing on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show Tuesday, it sounds like Jones wouldn’t mind landing in New England.
“There’s all sorts of things out there, I guess, but for me I got to meet with all 32 teams and got to meet with the Patriots. There were some scouts there [at the Senior Bowl], so hopefully I left a good impact on them,” Jones said.
Jones’ draft stock rose at the Senior Bowl, according to several draft evaluators in attendance. The Heisman finalist is currently projected to be the fourth or fifth quarterback off the board, following Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the presumed No. 1 overall pick, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, from North Dakota State. Jones displayed sharp accuracy and quick processing over three practices, hallmarks of his 2020 season, when he led the undefeated Crimson Tide to a national title.
The Patriots are scheduled to make their first pick at 15th overall.
Red Sox officially announce signing of utility man Kiké Hernández
More than a week after news first broke of the signing, the Red Sox officially announced on Tuesday that they’ve agreed to a deal with utility man Kiké Hernández.
The announcement comes a day after the retirement of Dustin Pedroia, which opened up a 40-man roster spot that Hernandez will fill. Hernandez’s contract is a two-year deal reportedly worth $14 million.
The 29-year-old Hernandez played six years with the Dodgers, helping them win a World Series last season. His strength comes defensively, as he’s played every position besides catcher in his career, making 132 starts at second base and 128 in center field. He was just a .240 hitter with a .737 OPS with the Dodgers, but has postseason experience and fills an obvious need for the Red Sox.
Hernandez is known for bringing enthusiasm, and he vowed to provide that in a post to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Tuesday.
Hernandez has some Red Sox ties. He was teammates with outfielder Alex Verdugo with the Dodgers, and he was a member of Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic in 2017, when Red Sox manager Alex Cora was the general manager.
While Hernandez’s signing is official, the Red Sox have yet to announce their agreements with pitchers Martin Perez and Garrett Richards. The news of Perez’s return came on Jan. 16, while Richards was on Jan. 23.