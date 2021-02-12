Celtics’ Romeo Langford getting closer to return
For the first time all year, the Celtics are starting to talk about a return timetable for Romeo Langford.
Boston coach Brad Stevens said Langford is starting to move toward a return after offseason wrist surgery.
“He’s doing a lot. He’s not playing live yet. He’s had a little bit of soreness which was expected,” Stevens said. “But that’s probably going to push him through the break. He’ll probably be available after the break.”
The Celtics’ first half ends March 4. The All-Star game is March 7.
Red Sox, Marwin Gonzalez agree to 1-year deal
The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with utility man Marwin Gonzalez, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The deal also includes about $1 million in performance bonuses.
Gonzalez, who turns 32 next month, is a versatile option who will give the Red Sox depth in both the infield and outfield in 2021. On the heels of Wednesday night’s Andrew Benintendi trade, it appears Gonzalez, a switch-hitter, will be slated for significant work in the outfield while also serving as a left-handed hitting complement to Bobby Dalbec at first base.