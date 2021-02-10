Chiefs place Britt Reid on administrative leave
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday that injured two young children, on administrative leave.
Kansas City police said the crash happened Thursday night when a truck driven by Reid struck two vehicles stationed on the side of an entrance ramp to I-435 near the Chiefs’ practice facility.
Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, did not make the trip to Tampa, Fla., to participate in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, which the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mahomes to undergo toe surgery Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is scheduled to undergo surgery today for the toe injury that plagued him during the postseason.
The plan for Mahomes to undergo surgery was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation after being first reported by the NFL Network, which said the procedure is for turf toe and will be performed by foot specialist Robert Anderson.
Mahomes was limping noticeably during the Chiefs’ victory over the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. He left that game in the second half under the NFL’s concussion protocol but was cleared to play in the AFC championship game. Mahomes said during the postseason’s late stages that the condition of his toe was improving.
He said Sunday night, following the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, that he would have the toe reevaluated Monday to determine whether surgery was necessary.
The rehabilitation process is expected to take several months, according to the NFL Network report. It’s not clear whether that will cause Mahomes to miss any offseason activities. NFL teams had no on-field practices last offseason, as teams’ offseason programs were conducted entirely remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.