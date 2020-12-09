Michigan cancels game against Ohio State
For the first time in more than a century, Ohio State’s football team will not play Michigan.
The 2020 edition of The Game has been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Wolverines. Michigan called off last week’s game against Maryland because of it and the COVID-19 numbers have not improved enough to play this Saturday in Columbus.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday that at least 40 Michigan players were expected to miss the game because of either a COVID-19 positive test, contact tracing or an unrelated injury.
No changes to top six spots in CFP rankings
The top six spots in the College Football Playoff rankings remained unchanged again this week: No. 1 Alabama (9-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0), No. 3 Clemson (9-1), No. 4 Ohio State (5-0), No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) and No. 6 Florida (8-1).
Ohio State faces uncertainty after the Buckeyes saw their game against Michigan canceled due to COVID-19 test results within the Wolverines program. The Big Ten reportedly is meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to relax the league’s minimum games played required to earn a conference championship game bid.
This is the third of five weekly rankings released by the 13-member selection committee, with the final standings to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 20. Those rankings will determine the four semifinalists along with the teams taking part in the New Year’s Six bowl games.
Ravens roll past Cowboys with Jackson back
Lamar Jackson was back Tuesday night, and so was the joy.
The Baltimore Ravens’ effervescent quarterback had a grin after a fourth-quarter scramble for a first down, his legs moving the sticks and cranking up his teammates’ delight. There was a laugh after he missed a wide-open Miles Boykin on a would-be touchdown throw. And there were happy skips and ecstatic high-fives and bear hugs for an assembly line of friends and coaches — even team president Dick Cass — after an exclamation-point touchdown against Dallas.
The scoreboard read Ravens 34, Cowboys 17, and Jackson had waited so long to be this joyous. First there were the two straight narrow losses that had upended a promising season. Then there were the 10 days of self-quarantine, mandatory after a Thanksgiving Day test revealed a COVID-19 diagnosis. He’d had to watch from home as a Ravens team depleted by the coronavirus outbreak was eliminated from AFC North title contention.
But he was back now, and maybe so were the Ravens (7-5). They’d entered Tuesday night ninth in the AFC’s seven-team playoff picture. They left it with a win they needed to stay in the hunt in December, and with a quarterback performance that suggested they could very much contend in January.
Bryant says he tested positive for COVID-19
The Baltimore Ravens ruled out wide receiver Dez Bryant for Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys about 30 minutes before kickoff because of an illness, minutes after Bryant wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Fox Sports, which is broadcasting the game, reported that Bryant had an inconclusive test returned from earlier in the day. Doctors pulled him from the field to retest him at the stadium and the point-of-care PCR test returned positive. Bryant was sent home, according to the report, and the Ravens ruled him out for the game with an illness.
The NFL said that no Ravens players were identified as high-risk close contacts.
NHL working toward a January 13 start
Having overcome financial hurdles with the players union, the NHL reportedly is eyeing a Jan. 13 start to the 2021 season.
There had been little progress toward planning talks for the upcoming season, especially after league owners asked players to assume more salary deferments beyond the 10 percent the NHL Players’ Association agreed to in a return-to-play agreement this past summer.
But similar to those negotiations, once the financial obstacles are overcome, everything else could come together quickly.
The sides now will begin planning the framework for the season under the conditions of the collective bargaining agreement extension passed in June.
The upcoming NHL season will be shorter than normal, down from 82 to 52 or 56 games, with a roughly two-week training camp.
Divisions will be realigned — likely regionally in order to reduce travel — including one division comprised of Canadian teams since they are unable to travel to the United States due to coronavirus-related restrictions.