Steelers’ undefeated season ends at the hands of Washington
The Steelers blew a 14-3 halftime lead and managed nothing more than a field goal in the second half in a 23-17 loss to the Washington Football Team that ended their unbeaten season on Monday night.
The Steelers offense, which scored just one touchdown five days earlier against the Baltimore Ravens, managed only two against Washington — both in the second quarter on touchdown throws to Diontae Johnson and James Washington. That, though, wasn’t enough to erase the stench of five failed plays from the Washington 1 and six more drops by receivers — three by Johnson and two by tight end Eric Ebron.
The defense, which has allowed the fewest points in the league, gave up 20 points in the second half, all starting when they allowed Washington quarterback Alex Smith to convert a third-and-14 with a 31-yard catch-and-run to receiver Cam Sims five plays into the third quarter. It was one of four completions of at least 29 yards by Smith, who passed for 174 of his 296 yards after halftime.
McDaniels generating ‘early buzz’ for head coaching gigs
It’s December in New England, so you know what that means: ’Tis the season for Josh McDaniels head coaching rumors.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer got the ball rolling on Monday morning, reporting that the Patriots offensive coordinator is generating an “early buzz” for new openings.
“The idea of McDaniels landing with the Chargers makes sense,” Breer writes. “Also, at 45, I think McDaniels is ready to take his second shot, even if that second shot isn’t perfect.”
If the Chargers part with Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles is going to be an awfully attractive opening, given their young talent and Justin Herbert in particular.
The Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and N.Y. Jets may also be looking for a new head coach by season’s end.
Bradley Jr. remains on Boston’s radar in MLB free agency
The Red Sox remain interested in free agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
The 30-year-old Bradley, who played for Boston from 2013-20, batted .283 with a .364 on-base percentage, .450 slugging percentage, .814 OPS, seven home runs, 11 doubles, 22 RBIs, 32 runs and five steals in 55 games during the shortened 2020 season.
Bradley and George Springer are the two top free agent center fielders available this offseason. Kevin Pillar, Jake Marisnick, Albert Almora and Delino DeShields Jr. are among the other free agent options.
Three members of Raptors organization test positive for coronavirus
On Monday, a day after conducting their first full-squad practice, the Toronto Raptors announced that three people within the organization tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s league-mandated testing period prior to training camp.
The Raptors will call the bay area home through at least March 4 — the first half of the NBA season — because Canadian travel restrictions prevent them from playing their home games in Toronto.
The team released a statement Monday saying that all three people who tested positive are self-isolating, and follow-up testing and contact tracing have revealed no spread to other members of the organization.
Phillies legend Dick Allen dies at 78
Dick Allen, the former Phillies slugger who won over a generation of fans by blasting home runs that often left Connie Mack Stadium, died Monday at his home in Wampum, Pa. He was 78.
Allen played nine of his 15 major-league seasons in Philadelphia, beginning his career as the Rookie of the Year for the star-crossed 1964 Phillies. He hit .318 as a rookie with 29 home runs, which frequently soared over the ballpark’s left-field roof and into North Philadelphia.
Allen was a seven-time All-Star and won the American League MVP Award in 1972 with the White Sox. He also played for the Cardinals, Dodgers, and Athletics and finished his career in 1977 with a .292 batting average and 351 home runs.
Jets fire Gregg Williams after disastrous blitz call in last-minute loss to Raiders
Gregg Williams made an indefensible decision in the final seconds of Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, and the New York Jets aren’t going to defend it, or him.
The Jets fired their defensive coordinator on Monday morning, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed, less than 24 hours after his reckless all-out blitz in the final seconds led directly to the team falling to 0-12 after losing a game they should have won.
At least Williams doesn’t have to worry about going 0-16 twice. Williams was the defensive coordinator for the Browns in 2017, when they became the second team in NFL history to finish a season 0-16.