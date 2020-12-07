QB Jackson expected to start vs. Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly expected to start in Tuesday’s must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys, even as coach John Harbaugh declined to say whether he practiced Sunday.
Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day, missed the Ravens’ loss Wednesday to the Pittsburgh Steelers and has not officially been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Ravens learn more about virus outbreak
A “highly contagious” strain of COVID-19 and noncompliance with NFL protocols led to one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in sports, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement Saturday.
In the organization’s most extensive comments about an outbreak that altered the NFL’s schedule, depleted the Ravens’ roster, and infected players, coaches and staff members, along with family members, Cass said the NFL learned that “at least four unique strains” of COVID-19 entered the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills.
Three of the four were stopped, Cass said, but the fourth spread throughout the organization.
Miracle delivers Raiders over winless Jets
The Las Vegas Raiders saved their season Sunday when Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs III for a 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds to play for a 31-28 win over the New York Jets.
The Jets came in with an 0-11 record and had overcome a 24-13 deficit to lead 28-24.
The Raiders are 7-5, while the Jets fall to 0-12.
Darnold threw 3 and 6-yard touchdown passes to Jamison Crowder and ran for a 4-yard run. Ty Johnson’s 1-yard run put the Jets up 28-24 with 5:34 to play.
Darren Waller caught 13 passes for 200 yards and the two touchdowns.
Two Kings test positive for COVID-19
Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton said two of his players tested positive for COVID-19 before training camp Tuesday began with individual workouts at the team’s Golden 1 Center practice facility.
Walton said he did not have a full roster as group workouts began Sunday, but he declined to specify which players missed practice and for what reasons.
Earlier Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers closed their practice facility after three members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The Kings and Blazers are scheduled to play their preseason opener Friday at Moda Center in Portland.